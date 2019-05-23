Transcript for Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for paying students to build bombs

Corporate delighted details now former city math teacher who paid to students to dismantle fireworks has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Prosecutors say Christian Toro and his brother were storing explosive powder and other dangerous materials in their Bronx apartment. Explosives were found after a student who was having sexual relations with Toro called it a bomb threat to her school with what he sexual pleaded guilty in of them.

