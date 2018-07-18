Man sets new watermelon-slicing record

More
The man who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone else set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute.
1:00 | 07/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man sets new watermelon-slicing record
I don't go. Needham measure weigh them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56656462,"title":"Man sets new watermelon-slicing record","duration":"1:00","description":"The man who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone else set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute.","url":"/US/video/man-sets-watermelon-slicing-record-56656462","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.