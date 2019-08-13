Transcript for Man sets woman on fire, threatens to kill child and leads officer on police chase

The suspect of a police chase is also suspected of intentionally setting a woman on fire in the same neighborhood where the police chase ended. According to all of bridge PD a woman was taken to the hospital just before 3 this morning. What's second and third degree burns after gasoline was poured honor the suspect police say he had left with a three year old child prior to the woman's a rival to the hospital. Memphis police and counter that man when he pulled up to an officer in Hickory hills saying he would kill the child to be quitting use their phone you then led police on eleven mile chase. Back to the scene of the crime where more disturbing details unfolded police say the suspect rammed two police cars injuring two officers. Before he threw the three year old out of the car and ran the child we're told is okay. Once he RK back into olive branch from the pursuit. Yes he actually threw to tell out on know the street and continue with the with the which groups are. Police were able to chase that man down in taken into custody both the suspect in the two officers were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay. According to Memphis police the man admitted to using drugs prior to the incidents are pouring olive branch jail so check local twenty for news.

