Man shot in head in road rage incident, police say

A Georgia man is recovering after he was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident over the weekend, police said.
0:40 | 09/26/18

Transcript for Man shot in head in road rage incident, police say
College student is recovering after he was shot in the head during a road rage incident near Atlanta Neal size was heading home from the baseball game when a truck cut him off. Authorities say he and the other driver exchanged words and the truck driver then opened fire police are still searching for that suspect but signed his father. Is just happy his son is alive. Come through this quite well is gonna have a bullet lodged in his neck probably for the nation's life we hope that the person that this is how. They don't need to take they'd need to do this to somebody else's. That suspect still on the run and size is pleading with anyone who has information about the shooting. To call police.

