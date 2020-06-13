Transcript for Man shot, killed by Atlanta police outside Wendy’s

Or. Yeah yeah. A group of protesters gathered outside this Wendy's on university avenue Saturday morning after the death of 27 year old every shard Brooks. And the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Atlanta police were called to this Wendy's after receiving a complaint. About a man asleep does the cult which forced other customers to glow around his car. To get their food at the window investigators say Brooks was given a field sobriety test and failed. When officers went to arrest him they say there was a struggle an officer used a taser. Police say Brooks took the taser away from the officer before he was shot. Brooks was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where investigators say he died. Field of fire. A worst fire we would hope people protesting in the midst that I got Schuylkill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.