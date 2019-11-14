Transcript for Man tries to smuggle $400,000 worth of liquid cocaine in shampoo bottles: Officials

And to other surge are watching this morning that her home authorities in Houston say they've made a big drug bust it. I'm 35 pounds of liquid cocaine and two dozen shampoo bottles during a back check it George Bush and our continental airport. They say Amanda from Columbia was attempting to smuggle the drugs worth more than 40000 dollars into the US the suspect was sent back to Columbia. The cocaine was turned over to police.

