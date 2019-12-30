-
Now Playing: Hanukkah stabbing horror in New York
-
Now Playing: NYPD announce break in manhunt for Barnard student’s death
-
Now Playing: Winter storms to bring snow and ice to millions
-
Now Playing: Video shows suspect’s arrest after 5 stabbed at Hanukkah party
-
Now Playing: Texas church shooting caught on livestream
-
Now Playing: Man stabs people at a Hanukkah party in New York
-
Now Playing: 3 dead, including suspect, in Texas church shooting
-
Now Playing: Deadly shooting at Texas church
-
Now Playing: Major winter storm reaching the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Bus driver helps reunite family with 2 lost dogs
-
Now Playing: Republicans and Trump lash out at Pelosi withholding articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for missing Ohio boy continues
-
Now Playing: New details about tragic helicopter crash in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Plane crashes into Maryland home
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old saves her little brother from being abducted
-
Now Playing: Ohio doctor faces 25 counts of murder after fatal opioid overdoses
-
Now Playing: Questions raised about the safety of helicopter tours
-
Now Playing: Dangerous winter storm continues to move east
-
Now Playing: 5 people are killed after a small plane crashes shortly after takeoff in Louisiana