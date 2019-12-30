Transcript for Man stabs people at a Hanukkah party in New York

We turn out to the other attack on a religious gathering. The stabbing of five people at a rabbi's house in New York during Chanukah party. New York's governor is calling this an act of domestic terrorism but this morning the suspect's family assuring way they believe is behind the violent assault. And a rabbi's home north of New York City. Dozens celebrated the final night upon a cut despite the house being a seen a pour less than 24 hours earlier. Police say Grafton Thomas Boris into a Chanukah celebration of the rabbi's home in Rockland county Saturday night. Inserted slushy people with a large machete. Took out. This my source from a hold us out of hitting people back and forth nothing descending tissue into the dining room at the few people there. When he went to the kitchen it's going guard there and they came back to the anger all right people were stabbed during the terrifying Rampage. Witnesses say the weapon was the size of a broomstick still swinging his is toward knife I don't know what it was back and forth I think people. The community public affairs council posted the surveillance video which they say shows the suspect leaving the scene and a car. The man chasing after him wrote down the license plate which police say it was critical to the case the NYPD later arrested Thomas in Manhattan and say he was covered in blood. The smell like bleach plus canola. Thomas had nothing while leaving court after pleading not guilty a man who says he's the suspect's friends that comatose quote mental issues and has changed over the years. Overnight the suspect's family released a statement saying he is not a member of a hate group. Adding that he have a long history of mental illness and hospitalization. He has no history of like I'm it acts and convictions for any crime. Your governor Andrew Cuomo says this attack is the thirteenth anti Semitic incident in New York State since the beginning of December. I consider this an act of domestic terrorism. Let's call it what it is and now New York mere build a blog Veoh is asking for more NYPD resources to protect Jewish communities for the second time in recent weeks. Following a deadly shooting Rampage at a northern New Jersey Kosher market which left six people dead. It's not coming from a single source says we said earlier there's no specific and credible threat against New York City but it has been consistent. And therefore we have to take extraordinary measure. The suspect is being held on five million dollars bell of the five victims want is in critical condition. Meanwhile police on the West Coast and LA are also are increasing patrols there synagogues in response to the stabbing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.