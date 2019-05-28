Transcript for Man steals tuition savings from donation can at NYC bodega

Ron tell is desperate to find the man who stole a tip jar from their store filled with thousands of dollars in cash. And to pay for college heavier shows the man distracting working behind the counter at war saying you store. That is when he reaches a brown the divider and grabs a jar. Inside. Was fourth thousand dollars in tips saved up by Belinda Jahri. She spent the last two years storing away cash all the pay for her daughter's college education. I was just saving money for my Kate's that was our heart breaking feat. And like just a few things. The list honored just finished her freshman year at Howard University she says the family is planning to open the jar put the cash in the bank in just a matter of weeks. Now they are hoping police can find the man who stole it and may be returned some of that hard earned money.

