Transcript for Man who survived blizzard diagnosed with cancer

My mother passed away about a year ago. That. She is O'Connell roomy. And I. I think that's what got me through. William Mendoza it needed all the help he could get as snow started the night of February 6 along I 94 just west of Fargo. The roads got bad and William tells me he tried to find a hotel off the freeway. He says he became disoriented visibility terrible and his car then get stuck in a huge snow draft. He was lost his cellphone dead in blizzard conditions. Most I think in survival OK how many get through this. Got. No really. No heat no light. How much gas to I have the first night came and went no help then a second night fall with sub zero temperatures while I could remembers your shivering uncontrollably. You know with the teeth chattering in the knees knock and then you're just did you ever think you were gonna make it that you might die. How warm pointed did. His wife Vicki back home in Scania pacing unable to sleep or eat with the same fear that's just. Baja your heart just sinks its panic you're worrying. And then after two nights in his car without heat food or water William calls it a miracle a telephone line repairman spots William in his car ha. Who's rejoice. A cop at all you're saying. Somebody found me I'm not lost anymore with frostbite on his feet William comes out of hypothermia doctors tellem he survived but. Just moments later celebrating its 59 birthday William learns his struggles are just beginning doctors discovered he has stage four kidney cancer. It's like it. But cruel twist of fate. We we received a god given miracle that he's alive through the snow storm. And to find out he has has cancer whatever it takes to fight this some of them they'll put up the effort.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.