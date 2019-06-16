Transcript for Man trespassed in Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's office

An intruder had caught breaking into the congress on the office of congresswoman Alexandria Connell zeal Cortez. In Queens says in that video shows first responders right there at the scene yesterday. Authorities say the 31 year old man trespassed into that office which is in Jackson Heights then sprayed a fire extinguisher before then. Hiding in a closet. Building security did call police they took the man into custody. He's known hospital undergoing psychiatric evaluation. Charges against him pending right now at the time of the incident cause you Cortez. Was in DC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.