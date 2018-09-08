Transcript for Manafort trial continues

I'm capped her father is here an Alexandria Virginia 48 state of homeland affords trial where prosecutors. Have called eighteen witnesses including. Their star witness Rick gates the man a force long time. Business partner who spent we season this week. Testifying against. His former boss now his testimony was explosive. Gates who has been cooperating with special counsel warmer rulers investigators for final months. Who revealed he met with them twenty times prior to test many. He did he tell me at a fourth alleged financial crimes including coming in afford hitting his money in offshore accounts. To avoid taxes now. The defense. These gates as a flawed witness. They've portrayed gates as an embezzle our. As a liar as a man who funded think extramarital affair through all the money he stole from man of fort. Now this case it's moving rather quickly with prosecutors expecting to rest their case by the end of the week. Catherine Connors reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.