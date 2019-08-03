Transcript for Manafort's light sentence does not sit well with Democrats

We begin with a surprisingly light sentence for president trumps former campaign chairman that's not sitting well with some Democrats a judge gave Paul metaphor less than four years in prison for defrauding banks and the government. Much less. Times in the special counsel Robert Mueller had asked for but what's next for Rihanna fort remains unclear including whether he'll receive a presidential pardon. ABC's Syria Marshall has the latest from Washington street a good morning. Tension a good morning and addressing the court Amanda Ford asked for quote come passion but Thursday sent dainty sentencing hearing. Just the first for up to for the onetime trump campaign chair. He faced in decades in prison instead president chums former campaign chairman sentenced to fewer than four years. Addressing the court Paul mean a fort bend to the judge for compassion. Saying to say that I had been humiliated and ashamed would be a gross understatement. And that this is an ordeal I'm responsible for I ask for your compassion. The man who ran the president's campaign during a crucial period in 2016. Paul man a Ford has done an amazing job. Face the most prison time of anyone charged by special counsel Robert Mueller. A maximum of nineteen to 24 years but judge TS Ellis called those guidelines extensive. Saying that buffer those convictions of a host of crimes including bank and tax fraud and hiding millions of dollars from the IRS min a force has lived an otherwise blameless life. Democrats blasting the verdicts the American people would. He justified in feeling that there has been some miscarriage of justice here. In the leniency. Of this sentence this is just the first of two of his sentencing hearings next Wednesday men of fort faces up to ten years in prison. And separate charges. Leaving the court his lawyer pointing out another sentence related to rush out. There is absolutely no evidence that Paul man a Fuller was involved with any collusion. With any government official from Russia. The house intelligence chair Adam Schiff tweeting repeating the president is Montero of no collusion was no accident it was a deliberate appeal for pardon. Back in November president trembled voiced sympathy for a man a force at the time set up potential presidential pardon wasn't off the table Kenneth DNA. As he's essar in amana port could face another ten years when he sentence and that separate case next week sort of Marshall thank you.

