Manhattan DA asks for 30-day delay in Trump hush money case

The district attorney's office has asked for a 30-day delay in the trial that was meant to start in less than two weeks.

March 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live