A man suspected of killing Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, in Newman, California during a traffic stop was seen on surveillance stills buying beer at a convenience store.

The police chief in Newman, California, was overcome with grief while discussing the death of Corporal Ronil Singh as police continue to search for the suspect.

New developments in urgent manhunt for suspected cop killer in CA

Stanislaus County Sheriff says the department will not release the name of the man suspected of the crime but say they believe they know who he is.