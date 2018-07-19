Marine vet reunited with service dog taken in stolen car

Tim Withner's Rhodesian ridgeback named Wrigley had been missing since his car was stolen at an Indianapolis gas station.
1:56 | 07/19/18

Marine vet reunited with service dog taken in stolen car

