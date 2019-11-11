Transcript for Former Marine wanted in fatal shooting of Virginia man

And this morning a developing story from southern Virginia where a manhunt is underway. For ex marine wanted for murder. Authorities believe Michael Brown EC in there on your screen shot a man living with his mother police have not yet revealed a motive they say the 22 year old is believed to be carrying. A high powered rifle and they have access to other weapons he may be driving a Lincoln Town Car with North Carolina plates.

