Former Marine wanted in fatal shooting of Virginia man

Michael Alexander Brown, 22, was serving as a combat engineer for the United States Marine Corps until around Oct. 18, when he deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
And this morning a developing story from southern Virginia where a manhunt is underway. For ex marine wanted for murder. Authorities believe Michael Brown EC in there on your screen shot a man living with his mother police have not yet revealed a motive they say the 22 year old is believed to be carrying. A high powered rifle and they have access to other weapons he may be driving a Lincoln Town Car with North Carolina plates.

