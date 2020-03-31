-
Now Playing: 2 dead, 45 infected after socially distant choir practice
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West shares social distancing experience
-
Now Playing: FBI arrests man for allegedly coughing on agents, hoarding and selling equipment
-
Now Playing: Helping hands: COVID kits for the homeless
-
Now Playing: Cabin fever: Survival tips for parents
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: USNS comfort arrives in New York City
-
Now Playing: The new normal: Teaching kids remotely
-
Now Playing: US surgeon general names Chicago as a COVID-19 'emerging hotspot'
-
Now Playing: Latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West on her motivation behind ‘Justice Project’ documentary
-
Now Playing: Worker safety concerns lead to strike
-
Now Playing: Signs of strength during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threatens South with tornado threat
-
Now Playing: ICU nurse on helping COVID-19 patient's wife FaceTime with him after he died
-
Now Playing: Herstory Lessons: One woman's fight to improve the lives of others with disabilities
-
Now Playing: New signs of hope from Italy and China