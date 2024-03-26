Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on bridge collapse: ‘This is surreal’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore who says his priority is finding the missing construction workers now presumed dead after the Key Bridge collapse.

March 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live