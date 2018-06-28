Transcript for Maryland senator calls deadly Capital Gazette shooting 'unbelievable and tragic'

This is tragic news five people lost their lives we knew others are real risk. Looking at you know treatments go point. Indianapolis consensus homegrown local newspapers this is just unbelievable tragic. I know people that worked so obviously we're extremely concerned. For the welfare news that rat risk. We just don't know don't know why somebody would do this. Using a shotgun. Causing this violence you know there there was this response but first responders and they'd save some lives. But we really have on questions well because that is as I felt. Good deal dealings that there whenever local papers they were would be the coverage map listen and the region there well known. It it is lot of pride in what they do it's it's not a controversial. Paper funded an editorial policies it's a paper that covers the local news. And the community really very much. Looks at this is a great asset in their community.

