Transcript for Mass flooding causing hardship for nation's farmers

Shifting gears now. To the weather as we were just about to add to get to those storms in those floods which had an impact in the middle of the country take a look at some these pictures just stunning aerial photos a lot of farms. And farm communities in the middle country still under water a short time ago we caught up. With one of those in Missouri bleak Hearst the president of the Missouri farm bureau whose corn fields are completely. Under water. I got hold midwest. Is getting too much rain of people farmers enabling in the fields and then we have. Arnold I would guess at least a million acres maybe more under water commission has two things remain less corn less soybeans. Our last week and perhaps less cotton. That will drive the prices are all those commodities settled. And that consumers may not see it in the younger Shuster immediately. But it will show opener Bershard bills. We don't have enough information to make good decisions are up farms may think I was asking them. Worms 22 to give us and certainly as we make decisions on whether to plant and want to. We need some are knee on how he various provisions of world trade. I mitigation betting its and then disaster relief package you're gonna be at its own the US Department of Agriculture. And two we have to remember not only our farmers along rivers in the flooding affecting. Everybody in Tibet. And thanks again I Blake Hurst corn farmer from Missouri with that. Firsthand account in the flooding there that does continue.

