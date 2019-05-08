Transcript for Mass shooting in El Paso kills at least 22

We're going to begin right here. In El Paso we have mark is more there on the ground. So we want to bring him in because markets. This is difficult to imagine all of these people shopping for. Back to school supplies walking around a one normal Saturday and then. May turns into a war zone. Well Kimberly good morning it is a it it really is a terrible thing Woodward just outside the the Wal-Mart where this happened and you can see. In the distance the cars that are still parked in in the parking lot. This scene very much of the way it was when the shooting happened on on Saturday morning. And did you mention all of the people. The families and the children who were here for their back to school shopping win all of this this unfolded and as you said. They turned into something a keen to a war zone and this morning it is still a crime scene they have. Removed all of the victims from the scene here. But it is still a very much a crime scene where investigators are trying to piece together what happened. And as that unfolds we see a growing memorial here near the scene where people have left candles they've left flowers. And stuffed animals and also signs on as a way too help this community. A cult from this tragedy that. Really came out of nowhere no one expected this to happen here in El Paso which I Kimberly issue gnome is a sprawling city hundreds of thousands of people live here. A right along the US Mexico border in fact. Jeff if we can pan over. Of those buildings off in the distance and that terrain there that is see it up lot of this that is Mexico. And a number of people from Mexico come here. To the US come here to El Paso to shop on the weekends and also visit family. And and vice Versa and so that gives you a sense of what this community and life is like and and how it is so international. And why the thought according to authorities that someone would -- it the population here primarily Hispanic. Makes it very difficult and I Kimberly rebel force in the back to you I do want the what does that what you see. A what the scene looks like. Obviously this is bin. Of huge interest to local and national and also international media and we can walk. I want to show you. What else we see here this area has been blocked off since the since the shooting happened on Saturday morning. And you can see all of the various media organizations that have gathered here to tell this solemn. This terrible story what happened skis. And this is a local restaurant. And a parking lot across the street this turned into an area where our satellite trucks have been have been part and Kimberly very quickly. One of the things that that I have seen. At the various mass shootings that have had the unfortunate. Assignment to cover. We've seen this. These are handmade wooden crosses that. I'm gentleman has been making. For the past since twenty years he started doing this. To make crosses for people who passed away. And he's brought these cross is here to El Paso once again. The scene of all the terrible tragedy that has unfolded and as a community. And the country. Continues to try to heal timber else in the back to you. All right thank you mark is.

