Massachusetts beaches shut down after great white shark sightings

More
It is unclear if the two are separate white sharks, or the same white shark.
0:56 | 08/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massachusetts beaches shut down after great white shark sightings
I think guys then there. Road blow they grabbed. They don't know water. And then you use the that was what I doubt this is I like this thing was right and are you guys. And won't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57069264,"title":"Massachusetts beaches shut down after great white shark sightings","duration":"0:56","description":"It is unclear if the two are separate white sharks, or the same white shark.","url":"/US/video/massachusetts-beaches-shut-great-white-shark-sightings-57069264","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.