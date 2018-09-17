-
Now Playing: Massachusetts families return home after series of home explosions
-
Now Playing: Friends describe trying to save man killed in Cape Cod shark attack
-
Now Playing: Border patrol agent accused of killing 4 women in less than 2 weeks
-
Now Playing: Florence flooding impacts travel throughout North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Trial begins for Chicago officer accused of killing Laquan McDonald
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Sally Field reflects on her relationship with Burt Reynolds
-
Now Playing: Nonstop rescues underway to help get residents out of flood waters
-
Now Playing: Florence causes 'historic and unprecedented flooding'
-
Now Playing: Florence weakens to tropical depression but flooding still a danger
-
Now Playing: North Carolina residents desperate for supplies
-
Now Playing: Botham Jean's character assassination?
-
Now Playing: Brett Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old swept away in floodwater among those killed by Florence
-
Now Playing: Flooding, damage from Florence in New Bern, NC
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 17, 2018
-
Now Playing: Family celebrates early Christmas for toddler with terminal cancer
-
Now Playing: Friend describes trying to save bodyboarder attacked by shark
-
Now Playing: Investigators find cause of fatal gas explosions
-
Now Playing: Dramatic rescues underway amid Florence damage
-
Now Playing: Florence leaves at least 17 dead, extreme flooding