Now Playing: A gas explosion causes an evacuation

Now Playing: Steam pipe explosion snarls traffic in NYC

Now Playing: Mysterious home explosion kills 1; reward offered

Now Playing: 'Humans must turn away from incivility,' friend of Botham Jean says at funeral

Now Playing: How the Waffle House Index helps FEMA during hurricanes

Now Playing: Your questions on Hurricane Florence answered

Now Playing: Massachusetts firefighters battle flames from suspected gas explosions

Now Playing: Hurricane flooding could cause toxic waste and hog waste to contaminate waters

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Inside FEMA headquarters amid storm preparations

Now Playing: Couple offers shelter to Hurricane Florence evacuees

Now Playing: Little boy's hilarious take on making friends is all of us

Now Playing: Carolina shores feeling Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence reaches North Carolina

Now Playing: FEMA is prepared for 'catastrophic' Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: Why Hershey's is handing out chocolate across the country

Now Playing: Cajun Navy prepares for Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: Norm Macdonald clarifies controversial comments on Roseanne Barr, Louis C.K.

Now Playing: New president of Planned Parenthood talks Kavanaugh confirmation

Now Playing: Trump disputes 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico