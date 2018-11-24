Massive explosion levels house in Minnesota

More
A home in St. Paul, Minn., was totally destroyed and one person was injured by a suspected gas explosion in the quiet suburban neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
3:00 | 11/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive explosion levels house in Minnesota
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59386691,"title":"Massive explosion levels house in Minnesota","duration":"3:00","description":"A home in St. Paul, Minn., was totally destroyed and one person was injured by a suspected gas explosion in the quiet suburban neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.","url":"/US/video/massive-explosion-levels-house-minnesota-59386691","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.