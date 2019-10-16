Transcript for Massive fire at storage facility now under control

They're going to and there's a Jason tanks normally those tanks have been emissions. Capture system on them kind of like what we're familiar with that the gas station. Where the vapors are returned back to paying. That system has been compromised because of the fire. And so they're venting those individual thanks to relieve pressure and eliminate any risk whatsoever of any fire associate with those tanks. Another thing we talked about quite a lot is of those. Those secondary containment ponds. That are formed by the berms around the two tanks that burned. Those are filled with material now. It's our belief that that material is mostly water at this point. Those are the ones we've been talking about you saw from up the hill and at the foam blankets on them we believe that's mostly water now. The team is in there. Making a determination. About what the but the makeup of that material is we believe there is no longer any risk of fire bit out of an abundance of caution we're keeping those foam blankets. All I'm both of those containment ponds. Two mitigate any risk of any further ignition. In those.

