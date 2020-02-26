Massive refinery fire temporarily shuts down major California highway

More
The fire started after an explosion around 11 p.m. local time in a cooling tower at the Maraton Refinery.
0:17 | 02/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive refinery fire temporarily shuts down major California highway
We're bout with breaking news from Southern California a major fire overnight at this petroleum refinery in Carson flames were visible from miles. Some residents reported hearing a large bowl. Four O five freeway had to be shut down in the area it was not immediately clear what caused that fire.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The fire started after an explosion around 11 p.m. local time in a cooling tower at the Maraton Refinery.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69227473","title":"Massive refinery fire temporarily shuts down major California highway","url":"/US/video/massive-refinery-fire-temporarily-shuts-major-california-highway-69227473"}