Massive search launched on Mt. Hood after avid hiker goes missing

More
Diana Bober, 55, was last seen on Aug. 29, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.
0:31 | 09/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive search launched on Mt. Hood after avid hiker goes missing
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57728312,"title":"Massive search launched on Mt. Hood after avid hiker goes missing","duration":"0:31","description":"Diana Bober, 55, was last seen on Aug. 29, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.","url":"/US/video/massive-search-launched-mt-hood-avid-hiker-missing-57728312","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.