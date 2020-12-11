Matthew Rushin case stirs conversation on policing and ‘silent disabilities’

More
NBA Hall of Famer and disabilities advocate Dominique Wilkins joined Lavern Rushin, mother of Matthew Rushin, to discuss the need for more cooperation between law enforcement and the disabled.
3:34 | 11/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Matthew Rushin case stirs conversation on policing and ‘silent disabilities’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:34","description":"NBA Hall of Famer and disabilities advocate Dominique Wilkins joined Lavern Rushin, mother of Matthew Rushin, to discuss the need for more cooperation between law enforcement and the disabled.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74162244","title":"Matthew Rushin case stirs conversation on policing and ‘silent disabilities’","url":"/US/video/matthew-rushin-case-stirs-conversation-policing-silent-disabilities-74162244"}