-
Now Playing: Susan Powell’s secret letter: ‘If I die, it may not be an accident’
-
Now Playing: Rotterdam metro train plows through stop block, dangles on whale artwork
-
Now Playing: World War II veteran serves as trailblazer for LGBTQ+ community
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: America’s economic divide in the election
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: What’s next for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine breakthrough
-
Now Playing: Matthew Rushin partially pardoned by Virginia governor
-
Now Playing: Texas judge extends stay-at-home order to battle COVID-19 spike
-
Now Playing: LGBTQ woman with autism makes history in Pennsylvania election
-
Now Playing: Paying tribute to veterans across America
-
Now Playing: Catching up with World War II veterans after their return to Normandy last year
-
Now Playing: Health officials warn close family gatherings could accelerate COVID-19 surge
-
Now Playing: Goose glides alongside vehicle
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 scare onboard first cruise ship to resume sailing
-
Now Playing: Families on Florida’s Gulf Coast brace for storm landfall
-
Now Playing: Biden leads Trump by 5 million votes nationally, president refuses to concede
-
Now Playing: New York plans curfew to curb rise of new COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: New York governor imposes curfew on bars and restaurants amid COVID-19 spike
-
Now Playing: How long will it take to be immune after COVID-19 vaccination?
-
Now Playing: Meet the newest member of New Mexico’s history-making House delegation