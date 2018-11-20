Mayor makes first legal marijuana purchase in Massachusetts history

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz made the symbolic first purchase at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 20.
1:14 | 11/20/18

Ten. Not. Eight days. OK. Well. Okay. Okay. Yeah. Yeah. Them is committed that you so much. Written the first purchase of marijuana. In the rigors in the eastern part of the United States but remember go low and slow. The and it's. Congratulations are. To hear hierarchy here. I'm proud that North Hampton is playing a role in this historic today. Com and getting some eighty years of prohibition here Commonwealth of Massachusetts and moving into new modern era where we. Safe test. Well regulated. But don't use their. I.

