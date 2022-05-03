McCarthy, other top GOP Congress members get Jan. 6 subpoenas

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other sitting Republican members of Congress have been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee. ABC News political director Rick Klein explains what comes next.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live