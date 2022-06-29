McKinney Fire burns more than 51,000 acres in Northern California

California declared a state of emergency on Saturday for Siskiyou County due to the McKinney Fire, which has become the largest wildland fire in the state this year.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live