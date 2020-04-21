Meat processing plants are now major hotspots for COVID-19

More
The CDC is investigating the Smithfield Foods pork facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
1:37 | 04/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meat processing plants are now major hotspots for COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"The CDC is investigating the Smithfield Foods pork facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70255118","title":"Meat processing plants are now major hotspots for COVID-19","url":"/US/video/meat-processing-plants-now-major-hotspots-covid-19-70255118"}