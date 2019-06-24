Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Medical student on friend's death: 'He didn't deserve it'
That's when the school. How would it could displace. We'll. He didn't deserve I've been through it even he was a great guy card business. Those from the mud homes. Where we play the what this Barron's. I didn't think those are you. Where life is over. Would come home.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:31","description":"Jessy Pacheco, an Arkansas native attending medical school in Mexico, spoke publicly for the first time since his apparent kidnapping last week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63907725","title":"Medical student on friend's death: 'He didn't deserve it'","url":"/US/video/medical-student-friends-death-deserve-63907725"}