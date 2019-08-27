Transcript for Meek Mill is a free man

Made free I'm not on probation Omar. And just like that meet mills twelve year legal battle is so. During a court hearing this morning the judge accepted the rappers guilty plea. To a misdemeanor gun charge to bring closure to the case that kept them on probation for essentially all of his adult life. Meanwhile all other charges linked to the case have been dropped by the DA's office as part of the deal. One of mills' attorney Joseph tack Pina describes the courtroom scene when judge Leon Tucker essentially told the rapper don't let something like this happen again. It's not what people plants. We get me I'd be right back. It's an important port it's. Seeing the report it's. Now. Challenging giving. And the mills' experience has already started a movement for legal changes male whose given name is Robert Williams is the board chair of the reform alliance an organization working with state lawmakers in fact Jessica Jackson a reform alliance official says there's already a measure on the table in Harrisburg. They introduced HB 1555. It is a bill that would put an end to many of the technical violations that would cap probation sentences and hopefully will come up for a vote this fall. Andy Mill reaffirmed his commitment to the cause before leaving Center City today how will continue to do what I do would the reform movement. And hope that you would miso I think yeah. Thanks for coming out of stand upon me a 1000%. Everything great.

