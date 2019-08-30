Transcript for Meet Brook Peters, World News Tonight’s Person of the Week: May 6, 2011

Finally tonight all of us have been reminded all week of that September day nearly ten years ago when America was attacked. And for one boy they are is first and most powerful memories his entire life has been shaped by what he saw and heard on 9/11. Here's David Muir with our person of the week. The morning of September 11 kindergarten class had just begun with her second day of school or else. Barely into the school day four year old boy named brook which soon be in the arms of his mother racing from the school between towers had been hit. He single mother was following a familiar instinct heading toward the fire house where she taken brook so many times before looking for male role models for her son. Brooke grew up there washing the fire trucks every Saturday morning. And as the firefighters left for those towers the heavy request for that little can partner. I want Wi-Fi lover's home like in this. Resolve this very. Hard because. I couldn't remember. A what you afterwards. In there was one message that stood out most of all. And a firefighter says to you. We're open season. Take care of mother. Game. So powerful words. They're good guys. Even at the very end they were still looking out for everybody else but also my little boy. Then the towers collapsed in Polk was being carried by his mother again she told him to bury his face in her shirt to protect himself from the tsunami of dust and debris. But he's curious brown eyes were peering over his mother shoulder. I had was facing. The Twin Towers as they were falling into was something else I remember something so that the lives. It looked like stick figure this from. It's tremendously. But was a businessman whose briefcase and just fallen towards the. Impossible to comprehend for anyone would alone at four years old at that firehouse alone eleven men to come back. You've struggled what you saw that day. I still do convinced he wasn't alone that other children saw what heated it just four. Began putting together a documentary interviewing other children who grow not. Missiles first full Gunner who. Are. This is a tribute. To be other students and the teachers. There perilous moment. The teachers who held on to their students' hands. Just finished his film premiered in New York less Saturday one night. For the world learned of some of the mob whose death from all these years later he told me in the simple wish when you vote to witness the exact. You wanna grow up to be a filmmaker and filmmaker and firemen and environment you've got the filmmaker part down and even union clubs. After the. Training and even today guided by what that firefighter told him when he was just four. And so we choose brook Peters in the last week he's gotten standing ovation state proclamations. But he says the biggest honor will come in three years when he becomes a fireman.

