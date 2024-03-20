Mega Millions climbs to $977 Million for next drawing after no jackpot winner

Winning numbers were drawn Tuesday evening for the Mega Millions $893 million jackpot. The winning numbers were 24, 46, 49, 62, 66 and gold Mega Ball 7.

March 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live