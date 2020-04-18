In Memoriam: Some of those lost to COVID-19 this week

Honoring those who lost their lives amid the pandemic, including voice actor Rick May, Holocaust survivor Margit Feldman and Lila Fenwick, the first African American female graduate of Harvard Law.
3:45 | 04/18/20

