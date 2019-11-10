Memory card found in Alaska leads to murder suspect arrest

The camera card – labeled “Homicide at midtown Marriott” -- contained pictures and video of a woman being beaten in a hotel last month.
We'll video of a murdered discovered on a memory card has led to arrests and Alaska. Police in Anchorage who made the chance discovery a few weeks ago saying a woman told them she found the card lying in the street investigators say it contained pictures and video up a woman being beaten in the hotel last month. 48 year old Brian Smith was arrested Wednesday one week after the victims' remains were found along a highway. Had the citizen not called us after she found the video card we would not have been able to solve this crime as quickly as we did. We learned overnight the victim has now been identified and Smith is being held up at 750000. Dollars bail.

