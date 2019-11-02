Transcript for 3 men tried to extort $80,000 in 'grandparents scam,' police say

Warning tonight about a scam targeting seniors police tell us three men trick to 78 year old man on Long Island into giving them. 80000. Dollars and it's just the latest in a series of cases we've seen recently using that same technique. Eyewitness News reporters have fun Kim has important information for you and your love points. They are the living suspects and what's been dubbed the grandparents can facing a Florida judge today. And prosecutors say they almost got away with 80000. Dollars. This parts that he burglaries. Or. Their alleged target an elderly Nassau County head off to the cons out started Tuesday when the victim here in east Norwich told police got a call. The man posing as his grandson claiming he needed money sent to him because he was in a car accident. Money to post bail. At this that'll legal fees but yesterday Florida deputies say they watch these three. Pick up that packaged with a portion of that whopping amount of cash stacks of a hundred dollar bills sent via FedEx. They were immediately taken into custody. Two of those suspects from Florida. The third from Baltimore. Nassau County executive Laura occurred mean well just yesterday. Announcing an arrest in a separate but similar case and he will be held accountable prosecutors say Henry Daniel junior of Allentown Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Chart this game and 86 year old former Nassau County man. Who now lives of Florida. Cops say Daniel play in the victim's relative was duke guessed it in a car accident in Levittown and that he needed 8700. Dollars for legal fees. The victim complied and was contacted by defendant the next day. On February 7 put additional 8000 dollars. When Daniel went to pick it up the cops are waiting and charge him with Grand Larceny coercion and conspiracy. According to the Federal Trade Commission last year there was an alarming number of victims seventy and older defrauded out of huge amounts of cast. A median amount of 9000 dollars that the people who pretended to be their grandchildren he's. You get a call about to some cataclysmic thing that's happened. Confirm at this code so fun kid until seven Eyewitness News.

