Transcript for 3 men found dead in a cemetery, officials say killings were 'a message'

They grisly discovery inside the Paris valley cemetery Monday morning had residents on edge. The bodies of three men found among the balloons and flowers decorating the creek sides of loved ones for Valentine's Day. Today Riverside County sheriff chat Bianco and the city's mayor hope to calm fears following two other recent homicide. While we have had three homicides recently they are not related in. Any way shape or form and we need to dispel any rumors we do not have a serial killer on the loosened in the area Paris. They are isolated incidents with specific facts of their own. And at this time we don't believe they are related in any way shape or form. Or working with a sheriff's department constant were always in communication. We know they're gonna handle this investigation thoroughly and quickly as much as quickly as. Possible this year full confirm a motive for the killing but did confirm investigators are looking into ties to a murder in Mexico. The three victims were found near the grave site of a bear Hernandez Castaneda. According to Mexican media reports the former parent's restaurant owner was kidnapped and killed in December. This chair asked that the murders were meant as a message bring people. Killed at the same time. That was a message for something whether it was for someone else or whether it was to them. Is certainly is not the norm which is why we're all here. You know three people being killed in the cemetery is not the norm. When asked about possible ties to the drug cartel in Mexico. The sheriff said it was information they were also looking now. We're receiving some of the same information that you are that it's gang related that it's cartel related. Were looking into all of that but at this point we can't confirm one way or the other. Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in coming forward with any information. Reporting in Paris we'll see to what is ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.