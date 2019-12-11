Transcript for Message in bottle travels from Massachusetts to southern France

A man threw a message of the battle into the Atlantic question when he was just ten years old he had weighed nine years but he finally heard back. Maxim redden berg is now a college student says he completely forgot about the message until his dad texted a photo of that letter and the reply. Bottles thrown into the ocean and Rockport Massachusetts it ended up washing up on a beach in southern France. Fred berg says he can't believe someone was kind enough to reply and plans to get in touch with the letter writer to bank it.

