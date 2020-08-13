What is a meteor shower?

More
Meteor showers occur when multiple objects enter Earth's atmosphere around the same time.
0:58 | 08/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is a meteor shower?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Meteor showers occur when multiple objects enter Earth's atmosphere around the same time.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"51771201","title":"What is a meteor shower?","url":"/US/video/meteor-shower-51771201"}