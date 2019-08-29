-
Now Playing: Volcano in Italy erupts for 2nd time this summer
-
Now Playing: Greta Thunberg in New York, Mexico attack, Pedro Almodovar: World in Photos, Aug. 29
-
Now Playing: What is methane gas?
-
Now Playing: Measles outbreak in Europe: WHO
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Brexit watch gets interesting
-
Now Playing: Kevin O'Leary involved in deadly boat crash
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian wreaks havoc on Labor Day travel
-
Now Playing: Boaters get up close to Stromboli volcano eruption
-
Now Playing: Dorian slams Tortola, the largest of the British Virgin Islands
-
Now Playing: Playful duck returns boy's lost sandal
-
Now Playing: North Korea appears to be building new ballistic missile submarine
-
Now Playing: Queen approves UK government's request to suspend Parliament for Brexit
-
Now Playing: Shoppers swarm China’s 1st Costco store
-
Now Playing: Stromboli volcano erupts in Italy
-
Now Playing: Hindu festival, 'Tomatina' and football match: World in Photos, Aug. 28
-
Now Playing: Amazon fires create respiratory issues for people of Brazil
-
Now Playing: 600 pounds of marijuana found hidden inside casket in Colombia
-
Now Playing: Street sweeper brings her dog to work every day
-
Now Playing: Thousands gather to toss tomatoes in annual La Tomatina festival
-
Now Playing: How did the Brazilian wildfires become so devastating?