Transcript for New Mexico took advanced measures to flatten the curve, slow spread of coronavirus

Well since the onset of the outbreak New Mexico has been one of the state that took advanced measures to flatten the curve and slow the spread. Governor Michelle who hung Grisham has been at the forefront of that battle and she's here to talk more about the impact. Code in nineteen is hat on her state. Welcome governor we appreciate your time and we know just this past Monday you extended the emergency stay at home order to April 30 it had been at April 10. Do you believe that will be enough time. It's really hard to say I know that it's too soon to change what we're doing. In terms of our instructions to stay home. And we also limited burger. What we identified as exceptions to you businesses that need to be closed in order to make sure that folks are. Staying home I know that you spoke with president trump about being very concerned couldn't not a whole nation during the corona virus pandemic. Access to food is one of your greatest concerns how are you addressing the acts. Well it's both food and water in just sort of essential services and supplies. In New Mexico. We've got to 23 different sovereign nations native American tribes. At the Navajo Nation area in their chapters which is their local bodies government. You can happen individuals that are forty miles. From any kind of a grocery store gas station. And so we are using national guards at a food delivery stations. We're working on any number sort of triage centers. And speaking of all of those big needs you have in your state do you believe the federal government has been responding with a not so far. And nothing I can there's not a governor I think that the country that's gonna say it's not we'll tell you that the federal government. Has been much more responsive. About trying to figure out what what we need you to adequate reserve efforts taxed tribal communities in this state. In other states we're working at a regional potential operations Utah and Arizona but not own nation and is an all three of those states they have increased our opportunity by declaring a national. Federal emergency. The states that we can call up more of the guard they're making certainly don't have an eruption our food supply are getting us field hospitals. I think we're getting the right attention. Well governor Michelle Wuhan aggression we know you are fighting fiercely for the people who you preside over so thank you so much for joining us and we wish you the very best. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.