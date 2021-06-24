Transcript for Miami-Dade mayor gives update on Surfside building collapse

Hello I'm Terry Moran were coming on the air right now because the Miami Dade police department has an update on the building collapse in Surfside Florida let's listen. Tragic. Devastating emergency and our people are working around 8 o'clock. Our fire rescue team. Leaving no stone unturned. And we're working with the families. On reunification. As well as those that were dislocated. In the neighboring buildings. I'm I want to give you a top number theory encouraging 102. People have been accounted for. That's double what we were able to report last time so 100 in two people. From the towers. Their locations are are known and they are safe. We still have at least 99 who are on accounted for. And right now act our family reunification center out at the search site community center. The families are being briefed. So that they know which are the ones that are accounted for so they've been seeking that information and for those. Family members of a hundred in two we've been able to provide some good news. For anybody who has information or seeking information we urge you to use our hot line. 3056141819305614. 1819. We also have that's assembled a tremendous. Support system we have a food we have hot hotel rooms we have. Social services. Medicine assistance. Chaplains. And the Coral Gables community foundation and the Key Biscayne. Foundation have joined forces to create a special emergency fund. Which is available at support Surfside god ORG. So we are here and then to say most importantly I believed his that I had just signed an emergency order. The governor has on his desk his emergency order and wit that we will get the support from the federal agency FEMA. The president has pledged that support. And so shortly. These orders will go forward and we will be able to bring in addition FEMA federal assistance to. This site and to beat the families who. This is an ABC news special report. Now reported. Good afternoon we're coming back on the air we've new reporting about the deadly building collapsed just outside Miami authorities have vowed to hold another briefing the twelve story building crashing down overnight in Surfside Florida. The death toll rising throughout this day we have now learned at least three people killed according. To sources what they've now told ABC news three dead as many as 99 people unaccounted for. Governor rod to send us earlier saying emergency crews had made contact with survivors which gave us some hope. But there was a chance that they would still be able to pull survivors from this record still fifteen hours. Has now passed since the building collapsed. Take a look at the chilling surveillance and it is disturbing it doesn't get any easier to see this is from -- Jason building capturing the moment of collapse. Part of the building turning into a cloud of dust. That in just a matter of seconds so many people telling us they heard the same sound. At first many thought it was a clap of thunder. Instead it was the sound of that building going down. On top of all of this this afternoon they were also dealing with a fire that broke out at the scene on the north side of the tower not. Of course entirely uncommon for fires to break out when there are collapses of this magnitude but of course you have to think about. The hope that survivors that could still be a trapped in the rubble the hope that somehow they were pockets of air oxygen that remain. And then they're dealing with a fire on top of this we're told the fire was out it was flaring a short time ago but again they told us it's now out. Some of those unaccounted for of course there is hope they'll be found alive first call coming in around 1:30 this morning again fifteen hours ago. People have been accounted for that's double what we were able to report last time so 100 in two people. From the towers. There are locations are are known and they are safe. We still have at least 99 who are unaccounted for. And right now our family reunification center out at this your side community center. Be had families are being briefed. So that they know which are the ones that are accounted for so they've been seeking that information and for those. Family members of a hundred or two we've been able to provide some good news. For anybody who has information or seeking information we urge you to use our hot line. 3056141819305614. 1819. We also have that's assembled a tremendous. Support system we have food we have hot hotel rooms we have. Social services. Medicine assistance. Chaplains. And the Coral Gables community foundation and the Key Biscayne. Foundation have joined forces to create a special emergency fund which is available at support Surfside god ORG. So we are here and then to save most importantly I believe his that I have just signed an emergency order. The governor has on his desk his emergency order and wit that we will get the support from the federal agency FEMA. The president might late today you heard the mayor saying saying that federal support is ready they are ready to offer federal aid when it passed of that aid. That's the mayor of Miami Dade Daniela Levine Cobb talking just moments ago. With a piece of good news and were searching for any good news where we can find it in this tragedy 102 people have now been accounted for. Though of course that overwhelming number of 99 people unaccounted for still remains in what are the reasons are having such a difficult time in accounting for everybody that. Could have been inside that building and emphasize could have been but we're told a condominium is a mix of full time residents. And part time residents seasonal residents including those who travel south during the winter so perhaps some were not there that as a whole. Because 99 again justice and overwhelming number I want to show you are T put together the before and after give you an idea of just the scope of the collapse on the left hand side you can see the building. The sort of an L shaped structure but the whole front end part of that L but came crashing down you can see. Just how much of that building nearly half of the apartments inside this condominium complex but just destroyed. I wanna get to ABC's victory Kendall he's just part of the team reported this out on the ground for us all afternoon here today and Victor. What more can you tell us receive. David you just touched on it on how difficult it has been for authorities to get inaccurate count for how many people. Remain missing or unaccounted for another issue here is that they're simply relying on information from neighbors. Or just word of mouth making this very challenging for them. This is grim but there is some hope that perhaps. There are. Pockets in the rubble where some survivors could be found at the same time there are some serious concern here just about the structural integrity of what's left standing of the building. What you're seeing here on the right side that is just the front part that is the front. That's still up it's the back part you can still see part of it over my shoulder here that. Massive. It's a pile of debris there that the back half is what came crashing down we're talking about 55 units now just Pincay into the ground here. And David the scenes are just devastating out here from this perimeter where. Family friends loved ones continue coming over here as soon as they see this awful pile of debris they immediately. Break down David. Just a devastating scene there behind you and that's just a small part and we heard governor descent to say earlier today Viktor thank you we heard the governor say earlier that. It's actually far worse when you can actually see it in person the scope and magnitude of the devastation there. This building was bill back in 1981. It was undergoing. The process of re certification if you will to make sure that it was. A strong structure in fact we have learned that inspectors reportedly were there as recently as yesterday. As part of this recertification. One gentleman who lives in the building with his wife described that thunder sound that I mentioned. But we heard from others they open up their condominium door and it was rubble and debris in the hallway and that giant gaping hole but left by the building. Knew there was another who reportedly had concerns previous concerns that construction those new buildings those new Condo towers that have gone up along the beach. That perhaps. They had caused some damage there were reports there were cracks in some of the the pavers surrounding the pool but of course all of this has to be reported out. And investigators will no doubt be combing the scene of the people who lived there for any potential concerns. Leading up to this collapse or whatever name's Steve McGill who's been where this all day today of Jersey city fire chief he specializes in. Devastation like this buildings that have come down and Steve you and I were saying he's just not common to see a building simply. Up fall to the ground of this magnitude. Absolutely not that's probably won't of their strong action correction there is a class one firing fire resistant building. You know may at a concrete poured concrete rebar steel. These things you normally don't come down. They bill last for a long time so something dramatic happened. That's the untrue or there's still trying to figure out and that may be in weeks or months before they are not what actually happened. That's the really enter seeping CB you talk about something potentially dramatic happening there's been no evidence at least so far of a sinkhole which we have reported dominant in Florida and other parts but the south before no signs of a gas explosion at least not yet. Of course there are anecdotal observations that the be getting from residents one of which I mentioned a moment ago and all of this will be part of that investigation but Steve. We'd also learn there have been some work on the roof being done in addition to this recertification. Process. But it would be hard to imagine something being done to the roof that could also cause a catastrophic collapse of this magnitude. Okay that's tough to say I mean they could've. Hated while a large light load on the top of the roof which would have put a lot of weight rests on the structure. And you could add a much more collapse and one area but looking at those videos it looks like. The collapse is actually sought and so from a lower point really cost a cult from that video. But BO something definitely would structure happened and it gave boy they you know gravity want to building goes up. Gravity is fighting its fighting gravity O time it wants to come back out. It's something happened to help that happen at this point I'm. It's tough to. Chief Steve -- with us again this afternoon Steve thank you as always and as I mentioned a moment ago we have an entire team on the ground our coverage will continue. And ABC news live on abcnews.com. I'll be back with a special edition of world news tonight. The short time from now in the meantime for many view your local news is coming your way next time David you're here in New York we'll see you shortly.

