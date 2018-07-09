Transcript for Miami officer seen on video kicking teen girl in the head

Body camera videotape by local to shield the moment city of Miami police officers approaches around a stolen SUV. As a cubs to a crashing stop in Miami shores in February in the video you can see officer John ask you kick a seventeen year old girl had twice. After she seen running from police. According to the arrest report officers were chased this stolen SUV. After a witness called 911 to report a woman was robbed at gunpoint near northwest seventieth street and seventh avenue the witness called a suspect until police began their pursuit. The suspects crashing in a bid in on northwest second court and 94 street. That's when the teenage girl seen in the video runs from the SUV she's later tackle to the ground and officer asking is then seen kicking her. And dragging her out right former handcuffs. In a report from the civilian investigative panel officer asked said because the suspect was involved with an armed robbery he feared for his -- the in the safety of other officers. He said he kicked the suspect to keep or hit down. The city of Miami police determine officer askew was negligent in his duty to report before she used but. Don't think it was excessive civilian investigative panel says excessive force was used it is they're reviewing the case.

