Transcript for Miami police chief says video of doctor being handcuffed ‘will be investigated’

Poetic sores clean and I'm the chief of police received Miami Police Department. Let me start by saying that the city Miami Police Department does not condone or except profiling of any kind. I'm making that statement because we've been made aware that the EU has been circulating. Of an encounter occurred on Friday April 10 and the like at a neighborhood. This encounter involves city of Miami police sergeant who stops in front of home. One of the residents in Miami. Many of the questions have been asked are why did this encounter her insights want to provide a little bit of context. Of what was going on here we have had a litany of complaints. Pertaining to illegal dumping. The commissioner from that area has received many complaints as well from the constituents. There is a car over at a park in front of that home where there appears to be trash that's being off loaded. That is the Genesis of the stop. Now what happens after that. What's being discussed the actions taken etc. all that needs to be investigated. And it will be investigated. But I thought it was important that I shared with residents of Miami at number one or where the video. This will be investigated fully and this is the context of the stuff because many questions pass. I hope this helps as soon as we have more information and we have the ability of for that information to use we will ask you.

