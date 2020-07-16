Transcript for Miami police department reports surge in COVID-19 cases

Our own search like the rest of our community my knees police department is also experiencing an uptick in Kobe nineteen positive case numbers explains chief George Selena. You may remember he tested positive back in April in the. First few months Christina we had about thirty officers network over posited route that entire time. In the last few weeks month or so we have 68 officers that are posited at about eleven billion. Working with contact racers the department also has additional personnel self isolating at a precaution. 151. Police officers at home. And just like you day are dealing with lab capacity issues they'll be a delay in when we get results. And obviously dropped that will cut we have eat ice. Don't the chief says response times are not being impacted because of a plan drafted back in March called patrol ready. Which places other personnel like tactical unit members and to patrol officer positions a second we re but it testament era we bring them. Out. At the Broward Sheriff's Office the second highest ranking officer under sheriff Nicole Anderson testing positive for code that nineteen. Now recovering at home with minor symptoms B a so says since the pandemic began. 281 B a so employees have tested positive. They tests positive we have a contact tracing. The proper notifications. We're getting hit pretty hard every.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.