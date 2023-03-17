Michael Cohen is speaking out after testifying before a grand jury

This comes as prosecutors in New York could be on the verge of indicting former President Trump on charges stemming from the hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels.

March 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live